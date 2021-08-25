Yield Guild Games (YGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.84 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $9.63 or 0.00019776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 69.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $653.35 million and $98.84 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00124367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00157620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.12 or 1.00126431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.51 or 0.01048850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.35 or 0.06585397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,875,934 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

