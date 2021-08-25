Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32.54 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00005446 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $83.49 million and approximately $32.54 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.