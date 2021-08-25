Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,431,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 288,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $$22.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 148,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

