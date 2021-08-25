Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 51,154,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

