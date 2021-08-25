salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CRM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

