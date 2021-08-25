salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.
CRM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.