LABS Group Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 94% higher against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and $4.30 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.