Zacks: Analysts Expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logan Ridge Finance.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRFC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.