Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. 2,362,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 683,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 354,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

