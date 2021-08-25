Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 557,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,531. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

