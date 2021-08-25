NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.20-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

NTAP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. 1,892,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

