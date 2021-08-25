Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.77. 317,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,817. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

