GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 191,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

