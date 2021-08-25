GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 191,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
