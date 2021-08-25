Nelson Obus Buys 46,700 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $188,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,236 shares in the company, valued at $996,361.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS WLMS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 112,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

