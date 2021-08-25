Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grifols.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.