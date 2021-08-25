Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 5,199.67

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,576 ($72.85). 379,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,478.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,762 ($75.28).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.