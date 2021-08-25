Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,120. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $467.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 402,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

