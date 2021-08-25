Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $638,074.28 and $6.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

