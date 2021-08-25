ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0034

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $25,957.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002386 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00126316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00157671 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

