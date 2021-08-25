Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

