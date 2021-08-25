Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

