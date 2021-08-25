ZEON Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $82.43 million and approximately $463,352.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00783141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101740 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

