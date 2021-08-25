Wendye Robbins Acquires 1,475 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins bought 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Wendye Robbins purchased 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Wendye Robbins purchased 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $22,078.00.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 179,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,936. The company has a market cap of $950.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.