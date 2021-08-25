Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMIZF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

