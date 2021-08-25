Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. 36,352,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,285,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

