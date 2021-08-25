Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank OZK purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $251.15. 2,414,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,857. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

