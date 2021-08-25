Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $312.91 Average PT from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $204.20 and a 52 week high of $326.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

