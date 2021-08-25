Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $177.17

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.45. 2,853,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after buying an additional 571,067 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,167,000 after buying an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

