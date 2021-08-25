Swap (XWP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $994.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Swap has a total market cap of $499,916.82 and $994.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00125896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00158161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,826.71 or 1.00077056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.01 or 0.01049433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.93 or 0.06585338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,849,943 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

