ChainX (PCX) Price Up 10.8% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $51.46 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00009527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00125896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00158161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,826.71 or 1.00077056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.01 or 0.01049433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.93 or 0.06585338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,070,275 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.