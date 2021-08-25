Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 77.7% Higher This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 77.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $2.81 million and $2,668.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00780280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101503 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

