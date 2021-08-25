Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Hits $93.14 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $93.14 million and approximately $67,335.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00780280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

