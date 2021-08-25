Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $255,415.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 1,226,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

