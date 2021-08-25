Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $1,758,500.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,003,963.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 240,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 294,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 105,884.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

