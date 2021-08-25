BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.05 million.BOX also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

