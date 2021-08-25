Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,552,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 2,277,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,752. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.