Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 52,311 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,311 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Motorola Solutions worth $121,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $241.33. 873,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.66. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.