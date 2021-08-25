Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Etsy stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85. Etsy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $9,687,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

