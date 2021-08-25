Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.36 Million

Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $84.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.41 million and the highest is $86.12 million. Gogo reported sales of $66.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $329.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.68 million to $330.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.53 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $382.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 877,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,294. Gogo has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

