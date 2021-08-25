Tiger King Trading Up 899.5% Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 899.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $767,239.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00126286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00158556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,977.73 or 1.00132095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.73 or 0.01052339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.36 or 0.06575662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

