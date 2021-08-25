Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $74.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,967 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $74,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Hasbro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,328 shares of company stock valued at $25,418,782. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,888. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.