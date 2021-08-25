Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.24 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 738,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.