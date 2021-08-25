Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.91-5.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $342.27. 1,395,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

