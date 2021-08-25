YOU COIN (YOU) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $258,426.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

