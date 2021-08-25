Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.48. 112,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,265. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $134.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 303.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

