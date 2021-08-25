Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $112.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ENTG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $115.75. 493,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,228. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,549.8% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

