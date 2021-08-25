Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

WMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,985,615 shares of company stock worth $3,628,912,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

