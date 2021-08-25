Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.67)-($0.57) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $808-814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.21 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.52.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

