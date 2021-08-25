Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,029. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.