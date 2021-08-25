Lake Street Capital Reiterates Market Perform Rating for RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RNWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 225,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.