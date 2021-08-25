Lake Street Capital Reiterates Market Perform Rating for RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RNWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 225,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
