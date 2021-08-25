Aurora Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Aurora has a market cap of $18.11 million and $367,966.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00148777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00785575 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

